This article discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, you can call or text 988 to reach the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline available 24/7. To reach the 24/7 Crisis Text Helpline, text 4HOPE to 741741.

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide discovered when officials responded to two separate fires Saturday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies received a 911 call at approximately 3:53 p.m., with a man saying there was a fire on the 13000 block of U.S. Highway 23 in Lucasville. The man told 911 operators that he was at the scene.

The man also said there was a second fire on the 200 block of Nesbitt Road, allegedly saying he killed his father at the scene of the second fire, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said a body was found at the scene of each fire. Both bodies were taken to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for autopsies.

According to the sheriff’s office, the caller was identified as a 27-year-old man who lived at the scene of the U.S. 23 fire; he told 911 operators that his father was a 76-year-old who lived at the Nesbitt Road fire scene.

In addition to the sheriff’s department, fire departments from Valley Township, Jefferson Township, Morgan Township, Union Township, Rubyville, Rosemount, and South Webster responded to the calls.

The Ohio Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating both fires. The sheriff’s office has not released the cause of either fire or if they were set intentionally.