Apollo 11 anniversary: How to celebrate this weekend

Several events will be held this weekend at the Armstrong Air and Space Museum in honor of the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.

The museum is located in Wapakoneta, which is the hometown of Neil Armstrong.



On July 20, 1969, Armstrong was aboard the Apollo 11 when it landed on the moon. The next day, he was the first person to step foot on the moon, alongside Buzz Aldrin.

At that moment, Armstrong famously stated: “That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.”



The museum’s celebration continues through Sunday, July 21, and it includes exhibits, as well as meet and greet opportunities with several former astronauts and others associated with space exploration.



