AP top 25 preseason football poll, #5 OSU

The Associated Press released its annual preseason top 25 division one college football poll.
Teams are listed by this year’s ranking, with the number of number 1 votes in parentheses, the team’s 2018 season record, and total points received in the 2019 poll.1. Clemson (52) 15-0, 1540
2. Alabama (10) 14-1, 1496
3. Georgia 11-3, 1403
4. Oklahoma 12-2, 1331
5. OHIO STATE 13-1, 1261
6. LSU 10-3, 1199
7. Xichigan 10-3, 1164
8. Florida 10-3, 1054
9. Notre Dame 12-1, 1044
10. Texas 10-4, 1005
11. Oregon 9-4, 860
12. Texas A&M 9-4, 852
13. Washington 10-4, 786
14. Utah 9-5, 772
15. Penn St. 9-4, 651
16. Auburn 8-5, 578
17. UCF 12-1, 410
18. Michigan St. 7-6, 377
19. Wisconsin 8-5, 370
20. Iowa 9-4, 330
21. Iowa St. 8-5, 302
22. Syracuse 10-3, 209
23. Washington St. 11-2, 200
24. Nebraska 4-8, 154
25. Stanford 9-4, 141
Others schools receiving votes:
Missouri 117, Army 94, Mississippi State 87, Miami (FL) 70, Northwestern 63, TCU 57, Virginia 44, Boise State 38, Cincinnati 16, South Carolina 15, Virginia Tech 12, Fresno State 8, Utah State 8, Minnesota 7, Memphis 6, Appalachian State 5, West Virginia 3, Oklahoma State 3, Arizona State 3, Arizona 1, USC 1