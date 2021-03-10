Anti-hazing legislation introduced at Ohio Statehouse after college student dies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After the death of yet another Ohio college student last week, lawmakers are pushing anti-hazing legislation at the Ohio Statehouse.

“That really hit close to home. I have a son that attends Bowling Green State University, the same age as Stone Foltz,” said Sen. Theresa Gavarone, (R) Bowling Green.

On Wednesday, Senator Stephanie Kunze and Senator Gavarone announced they would introduce a new version of “Collin’s Law”. The bill is named after Collin Wiant who died in 2018 at an off-campus fraternity house at Ohio University. After he was gone, his parents say they learned more about what led up to his death.

“Collin was beaten, belted, waterboarded and forced drugs. Collin had been hazed,” said Kathleen Wiant, Mother of Collin Wiant.

Kathleen Wiant says Collin’s Law is about making sure no family to go through what Her’s did.

“Sadly, another family has. The shocking death of Stone Foltz further underscores the importance of getting this bill passed and not having it stall as it did last November,” said Wiant.

The new version of the bill that’s being introduced would make hazing a felony in some cases. It would also require an education curriculum for college students of all ages.

“It’s almost this embedded, sickening tradition that no one wants to talk about,” said Sen. Kunze. “We want to make sure that we’re really empowering students themselves to embrace this mindset.”

Governor Mike DeWine said on Monday that there was a culture problem in Ohio surrounding hazing. Kathleen believes if we change the laws, that culture will change as well.

“It’s been acceptable because there haven’t been the laws in place to make it very clear that if you violate those there are serious consequences and penalties and that will drive the culture change,” said Kathleen Wiant.