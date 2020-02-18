Anthony Pardon trial moves to sentencing phase

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The jury in the Anthony Pardon trial will begin deliberating whether he will face the death penalty.

Pardon, a registered sex-offender, was convicted last week of nine counts in the 2018 death of Rachael Anderson, including aggravated murder, rape and kidnapping.

Anderson’s body was discovered in her east side apartment, on the day after her 24th birthday.

Several members of Anderson’s family were present for the verdict reading. Anderson is originally from Warren, Ohio.

After deliberating, the jury will make a recommendation to the judge on whether Pardon should be executed.