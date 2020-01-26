Another wet winter weekend has central Ohioans hoping for a change

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Another weekend with some wet winter weather.

Central Ohio residents say they’ve had enough of this trend.

At least the good thing about this Saturday’s storm — snow around here mostly just stuck to the grass, if at all, meaning the roads are clear, just wet.

For the fifth weekend in a row, central Ohio is dealing with wet weather.

“This is getting very old right now,” said resident James Knox.

It’s only the end of January, but Knox is ready for a change.

“Definitely wanting spring to come pretty fast, pretty soon,” he said.

He’s not alone.

Cold temperatures and light snow are two things Andri said he’d rather not have to deal with Saturday, having caught him a little off guard.

“Surprisingly, when I went out, it was like, ‘Wow, that’s snow coming again,'” he said.

Highways around Columbus were just wet most of the evening.

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) wants to make sure they don’t get slick as the temperatures drop, so there are about 40 crews out taking care of the roads.

Knox drives a bus, so he especially likes to see clear roads.

“I hope the stuff doesn’t stick and I hope it clears up,” he said.