Another round of revisions for Pizzuti project at Schumacher Place

GERMAN VILLAGE, Ohio (WCMH) — Developer The Pizzuti Companies must submit revised plans for its proposal at Schumacher Place, a stone’s throw from historic German Village.

At a meeting on Thursday night, the Columbus Development Commission asked the Pizzuti developers for another revision to plans for the former Giant Eagle site at 280 E Whittier Street.

In the meeting, Jon Riewald for The Pizzuti Companies said that they’d already incorporated the one-to-one parking ratio that residents demanded with most of it under the building, and 17 new on-street parking spaces. Car access is on only one side of the project.

Additionally, the development will have an electric scooter corral, as well as a partnership with COGO for bike users. Riewald pointed out that the project will stimulate businesses in the neighborhood, and will help out Parsons Avenue merchants as well.

Commissioner John Ingwersen noted that The Pizzuti Companies had solved problems like parking, transportation, and commercial development, but it needed to get to grips with fitting into its surroundings.

“This idea is not to make a pastiche of what you think the character of the village is, and wrap your building in it as wrapping paper,” Ingwersen said. “I think you really need to understand how to bring the scale down to the street, and give your neighbors both on the east and on the west some breathing room.

“This thing is coming all the way out to the edges, and it doesn’t need to do that,” said Ingwersen, who has an office nearby on Thurman Avenue.

The commission moved to table the plans, giving time for Pizzuti’s development team to talk more with the neighbors, continue to study the area and make refinements. Commissioner Mike Fitzpatrick suggested a developers examine how light will be impacted, and the shadows the new building will cast.

The Schumacher Place Civic Association says it wants the height of the project to top out at 38 feet, in keeping with surrounding buildings.

“We asked for a continuance from the Columbus Development Commission to retain the integrity of this historic area and allow the balance we all seek,” said Brenda Gischel, President of the Schumacher Place Civic Association, in a press release.

“We appreciate the commissioners thorough review of the project from all sides. Most of them voiced our same concerns – that the height and scale of the building simply overpowers all the homes around it. Again, we are not anti-development; in fact, we very much look forward to seeing a revised plan from the developer that stays within the 38’ height discussed at the meeting.”

The Columbus Development Commission meets again to review the plans on Feb. 11, 2021.