Another plan emerges for proposed development at King and High

by: Columbus Business First

A St. Louis-based developer has returned with a new, smaller plans for a new building at the corner of King Avenue and High Street.

Collegiate Development Group has scaled down its plan for a mixed-use development at 1347 N. High St. The new plan reduces the height of the building and makes other changes intended to satisfy neighborhood groups unhappy with its height and potential impact on a row of historic retail buildings.

The developer has redesigned the structure to reach 11 stories at its highest point, but three-fourths of it would fall below the 72-foot guideline for zoning in the area and it would appear 10 stories at its apex. Existing retail structures would now be preserved and the new construction’s look has been updated to better fit in with the surrounding area.

