Another patient sues Mount Carmel after contracting legionnaire’s disease

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — A 90-year-old woman has filed a lawsuit against Mount Carmel Grove City after contracting legionnaire’s Disease.

Lillian Lyle was admitted to Mount Carmel Grove City on May 18. Her granddaughter says she was discharged two days later, but her condition worsened.

“She was very weak, very dizzy and she got to the point where she couldn’t even get out of bed,” Miller said. “She said, ‘Do you think you could get me a catheter?’ I said, ‘No, if you need a catheter, we need to go to the emergency room.’”

Lyle was readmitted and diagnosed with legionnaire’s disease.

The lawsuit alleges that Lyle contracted the disease from bacteria present at the medical center at the time she was hospitalized. It seeks more than $25,000 in damages.

According to the hospital, the source of the bacteria was likely the facility’s hot water system.

A total of 16 patients contracted the disease. One of those patients died.