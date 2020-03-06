Another negative COVID-19 coronavirus test in Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — In its daily release of COVID-19 coronavirus information, the state says there are still no confirmed cases.

Two people remain under investigation and eight people have tested negative. 255 are under public health supervision.

Neighboring states Indiana and Pennsylvania both reported their first confirmed cases Friday.

ODH announced Friday the opening of a call center to answer questions regarding the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The call center will be open seven days a week from 9:00am to 8:00pm and can be reached at 1-833-427-5634.

To prevent the spread of any virus including novel coronavirus, the ODH recommends people practice these preventative measures: