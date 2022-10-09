QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Mostly clear, patchy frost, low around 35

Sunday: Morning frost, then sunny, high 63

Monday: Mostly sunny, seasonal, high 69

Tuesday: Mainly sunny, milder, high 74

Wednesday: Partly sunny, showers late, high 75

Thursday: Rain showers, cooler, high 65

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

It’s another chilly, frosty start to the day ahead of sunshine and a warming trend.

Frost advisories and freeze warnings are in effect again today until 10 a.m. With lows in the 30s and very little wind, the potential for frost to set up will be widespread.

After a chilly start to the day, sunshine and a southerly breeze will help to boost temperatures into the low to mid 60s. This is about 5 degrees warmer than yesterday, but still about 5 degrees cooler than normal for this time of year.

Overnight, we’ll stay under a mostly clear sky. This plus a light southerly breeze will help keep temperatures only falling to the mid 40s, which is warm enough that frost shouldn’t be a problem.

On Monday, a weak cold front will move through. This front will come through dry, but will bring in a few more clouds and a westerly breeze. High pressure will build in quickly behind the front and help bring back sunshine by the afternoon, and keep a warming trend going. Monday will be a much more seasonal day with highs climbing to the upper 60s to right around 70 degrees.

The warming trend will continue Tuesday and Wednesday with highs climbing to the mid 70s. This warm-up will be followed by another cold front. As this front moves through the area, it will build back in clouds starting Wednesday morning, and will be followed by rain showers Wednesday night into Thursday.

Clouds will clear out again Friday into the start of the weekend. Despite the sunshine, temperatures will stay on the chilly side with lows around 450 degrees and highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Have a great rest of your weekend!

-Liz