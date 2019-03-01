Another family files lawsuit against Mt. Carmel, Dr. Husel over patient’s death

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Another family has filed a lawsuit against Mount Carmel Hospital and Dr. William S. Husel, claiming the doctor provided a patient with an excessive doses of pain medication.

According to court documents, family members claim ICU patient Sandra Castle died within minutes of receiving 1,000 micrograms Fentanyl prescribed by Husel.

Castle’s family says that her death came weeks after Mount Carmel received a “formal report” regarding concerns about patient care under Husel.

Castle’s family claims Mount Carmel has not identified any action it took in response to the report.

A joint statement issued Thursday from the Franklin County Prosecutor and the Columbus Division of Police says they are currently investigating Husel and the deaths at Mount Carmel Hospital.

Mount Carmel Health System says it has identified at least 35 patients who were affected by excessive dosing of pain medication including at least 29 who received potentially fatal doses.

The prosecutor initiated a criminal investigation in December after Mount Carmel representatives contacted law enforcement with information about the deaths.

Husel was fired by Mount Carmel in December.

His medical license was suspended in January.

He has declined to comment.

