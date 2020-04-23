Another 100,000 file for unemployment in Ohio, total reaches nearly 1 million in 5 weeks

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Unemployment_282384

Hotline covid category

Call 1-833-4-ODH to get answers to your coronavirus questions

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Nearly 1 million people have filed for unemployment in Ohio in the past five weeks.  

According to the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services, 109,369 people filed for unemployment in the state for the week of April 12-18. 

In the past five weeks, Ohio has seen 964,566 people filed for unemployment.  

To put that in perspective, the total for the last five weeks of claims is 249,054 more than the combined total of 715,512 for the last two years.  

Over these last five weeks, ODJFS has distributed more than $926 million in unemployment compensation payments to more than 376,000 claimants.  

ODJFS urges individuals to file their claims online, if possible, at unemployment.ohio.gov

Coronavirus in Ohio resources:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools