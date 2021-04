CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — An inmate who walked away from a Ross County work detail earlier this month has been captured.

The Ross County Sheriff’s Office posted Tuesday that James E. Umphries II was taken into custody at a residence on Stone Road after an anonymous tip.

Umphries walked away from his work detail on April 2.

According to court records, Umphries is serving a six month sentence for misdemeanor theft.