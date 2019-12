NEW LEXINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — An anonymous donor is hoping some shelter dogs can find a home for the holidays.

Someone made a donation to the Perry County Dog Shelter, covering the adoption fees for dogs currently in the shelter.

Right now, if you want to adopt a dog from the shelter, all you will need to pay is a $16 license fee.

The shelter is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. It is located at 1650 Commerce Drive in New Lexington.

Tap here to see the dogs currently up for adoption.