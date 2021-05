COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An early morning tip led police to a gunshot victim Saturday morning on the 1300 block of E. 26th Avenue.

Police say someone called around 2:11 a.m. to report that a man had been shot. When police arrived, they found the 31-year old victim in the front yard. They say he was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his back and legs.

The victim was transported in critical condition to a local hospital and underwent surgery.

Police continue to investigate.