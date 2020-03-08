Annual paw-ction raises funds for Rescued Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It is all going to the dogs! Well, proceeds from Saturday’s fundraiser at least!

Rescued Ohio hosted its third annual cocktail gala and silent paw-ction fundraiser.

NBC 4’s Hattie Hawks emceed the event.

There was not only a silent auction but a doggie fashion show as well.

Rescued Ohio’s mission is to help find homes for unwanted and abandoned dogs as well as advocate for the rights of all animals.

“We always need volunteers, we need fosters,” said Rescued Ohio Director Jillian Lenczicki. “Those are our biggest needs. We always need monetary donations, but if they want to adopt a dog, all of them are listed on our website and Facebook and they can look there.”

The organization was founded in 2015 by a group of dedicated animal lovers in central Ohio. This pawction is one of the group’s biggest fundraisers of the year.