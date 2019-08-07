Annual National Night Out event aims to strengthen police/community bond

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The divide between police and the community is at an all-time high, but Tuesday, local law enforcement looked to change that.

The 36th annual Night Out Against Crime was held at more than 150 locations in central Ohio, including Scottwood Elementary on Columbus’ east side.

National Night Out is an event that helps bring the police and the community together to build bonds and help fight crime.

It’s an event that organizers said has grown over the years and they expect it to get even bigger.

Kids at the Scottwood Elementary event got to enjoy a petting zoo, jump up and down on inflatable, play games, and much more.

But the biggest thing organizers want to see are kids bonding with police.

“They see the police officers as, instead of police officers, they see peace officer,” said organizer Quay Barnes. “They get to play with them, know them by name. It’s a good way to merge that relationship.

One person at the Scottwood event brought his three children.

“Things like this, it brings the city out,” said Andrew Bryant. “It lets you know it’s really not that bad. Just like anywhere else, there may be one or two people, but the community is very good.”