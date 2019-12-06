Annual Holiday Tour of Homes set for Saturday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The ornaments have been hung with care, with hopes that soon you will be there!

The Junior League of Columbus Holiday Tour of Homes lights up Saturday in Upper Arlington. Seven homes have been decorated to give patrons inspiration to decorate their own homes, all while helping a good cause.

“The key here is to have fun, but we are also raising money,” organizer Kara Newbuy with the Junior League of Columbus said.

Now in its 15th year of operation, the League is dedicated to empowering women.

“Our entire mission is to develop the potential of women,” Newbury added. “Then take the skills they have learned into the community.”

This year with their annual fundraiser, the event will also give back to the community.

“Our signature project supports youth that are aging out of the foster care system,” organizer Christin Smith said.

The event is raising money for the upcoming Carole Stewart Village project in Franklinton, which is converting motels into housing for young adults newly on their own.

On the parade of homes, those on the tour will encounter a ‘Giving Tree’ where decorators can become donors.

“If they would donate towards that, they would get to hang an ornament on the tree,” Smith said. “The goal at the end of the day is to have a fully trimmed Christmas tree with all our ornaments.”

The Holiday Tour of Home is this Saturday, Dec. 7, from 12-5 pm in Upper Arlington. Tickets at the door are $35.

Learn more at jlcolumbus.org.