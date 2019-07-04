Annual ceremony honors 10 warriors, some call on the government for more help for veterans

COLUMBUS (WCHM) — For the eighth time, the Ford Oval of Honor has recognized the common men and women among us who have stood up and answered the call to fight for our country.

For some of them, their service started as early as 15-years-old, which was the case for Corporal Albert Haralson, whose mother had to sign the enlistment waiver when he joined the fight during World War II.

Late in the war, there was a need for troops no matter where they came from or what they looked like. He turned 16 in boot camp and when it was over, he was sent to occupy Japan, machine gun in hand.

A few years later, he would re-enlist for the Korean War, but by then, things had changed and he was assigned to be a cook.

Also joining the US Army for the Korean War was Col. John Carter. As a boy, the newsreels that would play before movies showed the glory of a band of brothers saving the world in Europe and the South Pacific.

What he found when he got to Korea was not the level playing field he imagined. He had to work harder than his white counterparts for the same marks. For Carter, he wasn’t doing it to prove to anyone but himself he could be the best at what he does.

That attitude paid off for him and he found himself at the rank of Colonel by the time his service was over; he had never envisioned climbing past the rank of Master Sargent.

One thing Cater and Haralson recall with a smile was how veterans and military personnel were treated before Vietnam.

Decades later, as the country faced a new conflict in the middle east, Lt. Dana Robinson-Street would join the US Navy.

She was living in Chicago at the time and recalls never really seeing that many veterans around town.

Things have changed even since then; today veterans are generally treated positively across America, especially in Ohio, which takes great pride in the more than 800,000 veterans living here.

And as much as the praise and admiration is appreciated by veterans like Carter, he says that’s all vocal support; more than that is needed.

Robinson-Street agrees. Calling on statistics now burned into her mind of 23 veterans committing suicide a day in the United States, and how 33 percent of the homeless population are veterans despite veterans only compromising 1 percent of society. Robinson-Street, an advocate for veterans, said the government needs to step up.

She would like to see a Veterans home created in Columbus so that veterans in the crucial final years of their lives can be surrounded by people who know exactly what they are going through.

Still, she said, veterans need to also step up and be more open about the things they are struggling with.

As for the ceremony, all three of them were deeply thankful for the recognition of their sacrifices.

For Haralson, he was most excited for the parade because one of his nurses said she was going to bring her family to see him.

“When somebody says, ‘I’m going to bring my family to see you,’ that’s the greatest feeling than maybe even being in the parade,” said Haralson.

For Carter, it was the opportunity to share the moment with his family because for much of his career they didn’t know what he had to do to serve his country.

“Getting this recognition, and they’re able to see it, it’s an honor to share that with them,” said Carter.

Family was also at the heart of who Robinson-Street wanted to be present to see her honored, as for her the importance of the event was deeply profound.

“It’s important that we’re remembered because we’ve given our lives for our country and it’s nice to know that the country is reminded of who we are,” said Robinson-Street.

Four of the 10 veterans honored Wednesday also received the opportunity to take an Honor Flight later this year to Washington DC to see monuments that have been raised in their honor for the conflicts they fought in.

Later this fall, all of this year’s class have been invited to join other Ford Oval of Honor alumni for an event at the National Veterans Memorial and Museum in Columbus.

Click the links below to see and read about each of this year’s honorees.

