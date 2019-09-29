Annual Buddy Walk event raises funds, awareness of Down syndrome

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Central Ohio children and adults with Down syndrome are getting a little help from their friends.

The 2019 Buddy Walk was held at the Fortress in Obetz Sunday morning.

Crowds cheered as thousands walked, skipped and danced around the stadium.

The annual event raises money for the Down Syndrome Association of Central Ohio.

The association funds education, advocacy, and support groups.

Participants said they look forward to being surrounded by the caring community every year.

“It’s important to realize that everyone can be successful if you have the right support,” said Buddy Walk participant Aaron Hamilton.

“I like people encouraging me,” said Buddy Walk participant Katie Uniss.

Sunday’s walk raised more than $500,000 for the Down Syndrome Association.