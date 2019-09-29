Breaking News
4 Gallia County Jail inmates escape after overpowering corrections officers

Annual Buddy Walk event raises funds, awareness of Down syndrome

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Central Ohio children and adults with Down syndrome are getting a little help from their friends.

The 2019 Buddy Walk was held at the Fortress in Obetz Sunday morning.

Crowds cheered as thousands walked, skipped and danced around the stadium.

The annual event raises money for the Down Syndrome Association of Central Ohio.

The association funds education, advocacy, and support groups.

Participants said they look forward to being surrounded by the caring community every year.

“It’s important to realize that everyone can be successful if you have the right support,” said Buddy Walk participant Aaron Hamilton.

“I like people encouraging me,” said Buddy Walk participant Katie Uniss.

Sunday’s walk raised more than $500,000 for the Down Syndrome Association.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools