Annual BuckeyeThon underway virtually, runs to 10 p.m. Saturday

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The annual BuckeyeThon, a student-run philanthropy, started virtually Saturday morning and continues until 10 p.m.

The dance marathon raises money and awareness for kids fighting cancer and other pediatric illnesses.

An official program of the Office of Student Life at Ohio State University, BuckeyeThon focuses on children being treated in the Hematology/Oncology/Blood and Bone Marrow Transplant Department at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

OSU’s dance marathon, one of the largest in the country, raised more than $1.6 million in 2019, and raised more than $11.5 million over the last 19 years.

The virtual dance marathon can be found here.

