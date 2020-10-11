Annual autism rally moves virtual, still carries important message

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – For the 15th year in a row, Autism Speaks hosted its annual walk in an effort to support the many families right here in Ohio who need help and resources for their children.

Though more than 8,000 families who usually attend the event couldn’t be there in person Sunday due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event’s mission still stands: spreading kindness and awareness about autism.

NBC4 Sports Director Jerod Smalley was one of the organizers for the event. His two sons are on the autism spectrum and he shared a message to any new or struggling parents out there.

“Autism takes so many different forms,” Smalley said. “Autism looks so different. If you’ve met a person with autism, you’ve met one. No two are the same.”

The fundraising goal this year is $429,000. So far, Autism Speaks Columbus has raised more than $125,000.

Although the walk is over, you can still be part of the cause by donating by clicking here.