Annual AIMExpo brings motorcyclists, powersports to Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Hundreds of engines were revving through downtown Columbus this weekend.

The 2019 AIMExpo wrapped its final day at the convention center Sunday.

It’s North America’s largest motorcycle and powersports showcase.

Presenters from around the world displayed bikes, debuted new technology, and shared ideas.

Riders could test drive many of the vehicles on an outdoor course.

Expo staff said central Ohio is an ideal place for a huge event like this.

“A big part of the reason is that a lot of powersports industry is within 500 miles of Columbus, believe it or not,” said AIMExpo host Ariana Escalante. “And then on top of that, we’ve just really been impressed with what Columbus has been doing.”

AIMExpo plans to be back in Columbus in October 2020.