Medics dispatched for animal bite in Heath

HEATH, Ohio (WCMH) — Four medics were dispatched in Heath after an animal bite Sunday evening.

The Licking County Sheriff’s office confirmed the animal bite in the 1100 block of Conn Way Drive this evening at about 6:30 p.m., but offered no other information at this time.

The Metropolitan Emergency Consortium Communications (MECC), which handles emergency communication for the area, dispatched four medics to that address.

One medic was taking a victim to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus.

No other information is available at this time.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

