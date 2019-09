COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Pike County woman accused of murder in connection with the Rhoden family massacre is expected to be before a judge Monday afternoon.

Angela Wagner, her husband and her two adult children are accused of killing eight people in Pike County in 2016.

Monday afternoon, a judge will consider a motion to suspend the privileges she’s had while in jail awaiting trial.

Authorities have suggested a custody dispute over her granddaughter was a possible motive for the gruesome killings.