PIKE COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — A mother and son charged in the death of eight members of the Rhoden family will be back in court Wednesday.

Pre-trial hearings are scheduled for Angela and Jake Wagner.

Four members of the Wagner family are charged in the execution style killings back in April of 2016.

Last week, Angela Wagner’s mother pleaded guilty to her role in covering up the crime.

Prosecutors say a custody dispute over Jake Wagner’s daughter may have been the motive for the killings.