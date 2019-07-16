ANALYSIS: Trump tweets racist, un-American, says former Franklin auditor

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — President Donald Trump’s tweets Sunday about four U.S. congresswomen of color have sparked outrage on both sides from both sides of the political spectrum.

Trump urged the congresswomen to leave the country if they were not happy with the way things are, doubling down on that comment during a press conference Monday.

While not named by Trump, he cited “Congresswomen” — an almost-certain reference to a group of women known as “the squad” that includes Omar, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.

Republican and former Franklin County Auditor Clarence Mingo called the comments shameful, racist and un-American. Watch the video above to hear Mingo discuss the president’s comments.

