Amid virus fears, hotels prep as Arnold festival brings athletes from around the world

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — With thousands of athletes traveling to Columbus for the Arnold Sports Festival this week, area hotels are taking precautions as concern surrounding the coronavirus grows.

The Arnold is expected to attract more than 22,000 athletes from more than 80 countries.

NBC4 checked with several downtown hotels. Management at all of them said cleaning crews have been disinfecting surfaces such as door handles and handrails more often than normal.

They also said they either have or intend to make hand sanitizing machines more accessible.

“We take it very seriously,” said Juan Laginia, the general manager at the Crowne Plaza. “Having events like the Arnold and other international events coming up, we want to make sure we are ahead of the curve. We are prepared and we are doing everything in our power to take care of our guests.”

In response to our inquiry, a representative from the downtown Hilton sent the following statement:

The health and well-being of our guests, team members and all who visit Hilton Columbus Downtown is our highest priority. We are actively monitoring novel coronavirus (COVID-19) updates from the World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, and responding based on the best advice of medical professionals and public health authorities. If enhanced cleaning or other operational actions are required, we will put those into action.

Last week, a spokesperson for the Arnold said the event’s medical team will screen all athletes at check-in.

To date, there have been no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Ohio.