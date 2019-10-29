Amid complaints, Union Township one step closer to forming fire and EMS district

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A fight over fire protection in Union Township may be coming to an end after town trustees voted 2-1 in favor of forming a fire district Monday.

Right now, Union Township — Licking County’s largest township — contracts out fire and EMS services to Hebron and Granville.

In the at-times heated meeting, trustees said forming a fire and EMS district with Hebron will help keep families safer with shorter response times.

Critics said it will raise taxes and, in some areas, make people wait longer.

Resident Russel Ginise said there have been no complaints about response times filed with the current or former board of trustees, adding that county officials have also said there is no issue with response times.

Ginise asserted that if Union Township was to enter into an agreement with Hebron, Granville, which services the northern part of the township, would cancel its contract, which could lead to longer response times for residents in that part of Union.

“This was a creation, a falsehood, by two trustees who wanted to create a fire district,” he said.

President of the Union Township Board of Trustees Charles Prince described the problem as a geographical one — Granville’s fire station is not in Union Township, while Hebron’s is in the southwestern corner of the township.

“We want to get the needed help to people as quickly as possible, and that’s what this is all about,” said Charles Prince, president of the Union Township Board of Trustees.

The village of Hebron still has to approve the deal for it to move forward.

Voters may also have to approve a tax to fund the district.