American Red Cross and WCMH NBC 4 team up for annual Blood Give-In Blood

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The American Red Cross and WCMH NBC 4 are teaming up to invite the community to resolve to be a lifesaver at the annual Blood Give-In Blood Drive Wednesday, Jan. 6, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Columbus Airport Marriott just off I-670.

The Red Cross seeks to collect 225 blood donations, making the Blood Give-In Blood Drive one of the largest blood drives of the year in Central Ohio. Those who come to donate will receive a free Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, and coupons from Subway, Graeters Ice Cream, Nothing Bundt Cakes and Midas, while supplies last.

This blood drive comes at a time of the year when the Red Cross typically sees a decline in the number of donations being made. Winter is a challenging period to ensure a stable blood supply. Inclement weather and cold and flu season can keep even the most dedicated blood donors away from giving a regular donation. Due to these challenges, January has been declared National Volunteer Blood Donor Month each year since 1972 to remind the community that the need for blood is constant and every day.

This year, NBC4s very own Jennifer Bullock is asking central Ohioans to consider donating blood especially after a medical episode last year.

Bullock says she had just given birth 5 weeks earlier to her daughter, Harper.

“Two days later she had a doctor’s appointment. It was a Saturday morning and all of a sudden, I started cramping horribly. I knew it wasn’t normal, but I figured, I just gave birth. I’ll see what happens,” said Bullock.

That same day, she was in for a big surprise.

“It got to the point where I was literally lying on the bathroom floor yelling, we need to go to the hospital now.”

Several hours later, doctors told her she was hemorrhaging.

“After I got out of surgery, I received a blood transfusion. About 5 units. Which means about 5 different people had donated 1 unit to save my life,” she said.

She says if it wasn’t for those generous donors, she wouldn’t be a mother of two, a wife, a daughter, and friend.

The American Red Cross also noted that all blood donations will go through COVID-19 antibodies.

The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptom. Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions. Convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation collected from COVID-19 survivors that have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus.

COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within one to two weeks in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity. The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test.