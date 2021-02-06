American Legion, Bob Evans, Mash Pantry team up to distribute food to veterans in need

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — About 3,700 cases of prepacked macaroni and cheese meals were distributed to veterans Saturday.

The American Legion Post 164, the Mash Pantry, and Bob Evans spent their morning from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. giving back to those in need.

Organizer Jeff Shipley with the American Legion said that though the weather was cold, he knew it was important they continue their event. One reason is to keep the elderly out of the cold.

“We know there’s a lot of people in the community that are hard up right now and need some assistance,” Shipley said.

The American Legion will be distributing more meals in the next coming weeks.

“We’re struggling,” said Army veteran Jimmy Medows, adding the food distribution has made his night.

At 76-year-old, he’s raising a five and six-year-old and everything has been tough, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I got back trouble, leg trouble,” Medows said. “I got heart trouble.”

However, on Saturday, he left with a smile on his face, just like others who passed through.

For more information, email rashara@aol.com. More information can also be found by clicking here.