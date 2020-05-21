American Cancer Society Discovery Shops to reopen Friday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The American Cancer Society announced it will reopen its Discovery Shop in Columbus and two other locations on Friday, May 22.

The shop program supports the fight against cancer through the stale of second-hand merchandise.

In addition to the Columbus store, shops in Akron and Chardon will also reopen Friday. The shop in Toledo will reopen next week, May 26, with the Cincinnati and Fairview Park stores reopening in June.

The shops will have reduced hours for the time being to allow for additional cleaning.

Last year, Ohio’s six shops raised $2 million. Donations are vital to the shops’ ability to offer a unique resale experience. As the shops reopen, they will be accepting donations during business hours, but are encouraging appointments.

The stores and their hours of operation are:

Columbus-Franklin: 1198 Kenny Centre Mall, Columbus, OH 43220, (614) 457-4227

Monday, Tuesday, Friday, Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Wednesday, Thursday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Akron: 1690 W Market St, Akron, OH 44317, (330) 867-5043

Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Chardon: 540 Water St., Maple Leaf Plaza, Chardon, OH 44024, (440) 285-4377

Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

In addition to the reduced hours, the shops will be taking the following precautions to help keep the public and employees safe from COVID-19:

All staff and volunteers will wear masks; we are requesting all customers to wear them as well.

Shops will limit the number of guests permitted in the shops at the same time.

Social distancing will be reinforced through signs and indications of distance throughout the shop and checkout areas.

Hand sanitizer will be available for public use.

Donations are being isolated prior to being processed and placed on the sales floor.

Additionally, shoppers, staff and volunteers are asked to return in 14 days if they have been sick or near someone who has been sick.

The shops have been closed since March 15, ahead of the state’s stay at home order. Prior to closing, enhanced cleaning procedures had been implemented for several weeks to help reduce risk of virus exposure and spread.

“We are excited to welcome shoppers back to support our life-saving mission, but the safety of our customers, volunteers, and staff always comes first. We have done a thorough cleaning of shops, trained staff and volunteers in strict safety protocol outlined by the CDC, and are taking numerous safety precautions,” said Megan Roether, vice president of business planning and operations for the American Cancer Society.