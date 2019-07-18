America: Love or Leave it sign at Virginia church draws attention

Local News

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

A church sign in Virginia is drawing a lot of attention and stirring up a lot of controversy.

The message was placed in front of Friendship Baptist Church in Appomattox.

It reads: “America: Love it or Leave it.

Pictures of the sign started spreading on social media.

E.W. Lucas is the founder and pastor of Friendship Baptist.

He says his remarks were intended to be a commentary on politics and that he’s gotten a lot of feedback.

“We’ve had favorable comments on it, I thought I’d just leave it alone. Preachers by and large today, are afraid they’re going to hurt somebody’s feelings. And when I get into (the) pulpit, I’m afraid I won’t hurt somebody’s feelings,” Lucas said.

Lucas says he’s been placing messages in front of the church since he established it in 1979.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools