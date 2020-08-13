AMC Theatres to reopen Columbus locations next week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Three of Columbus’ AMC Theatres locations are set to reopen August 20, followed by a fourth location a week later.

AMC Dublin Village 18, AMC Lennox 24, and AMC Easton Town Center 30 will all reopen next Thursday in the first wave of around 100 AMC Theatres opening across the country, according to the entertainment company. AMC Columbus 10 will reopen Aug. 27.

The company says COVID-19 safety measures have been put in place, including increased time between movie showings for cleaning, auditoriums at 30% capacity or less, and mandatory mask wearing by staff and customers (note: neck gaiters, open-chin bandanas and masks with vents or exhalation valves are not acceptable as masks, the company says).

Movie theaters across the country were closed back in March at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States.

AMC is celebrating their reopening and 100th anniversary by offering $0.15 movie tickets on Aug. 20.