AMC closes Lennox Town Center theater

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — AMC’s Lennox Town Center theater has permanently closed.

Located in Clinton Township near Ohio State’s campus, the 24-screen movie theater was a longtime fixture of the Lennox Town Center shopping center. Signs announcing the closure now hang in the doors.

A post on the chain’s Facebook page confirms the closure. AMC now operates five theaters in central Ohio, including Easton, Dublin, Westpointe, Grove City and Heath.

AMC’s most recent financial statement revealed a drop in revenue of more than 90% year over year. The company brought in $119.5 million during the third quarter of 2020, compared to nearly $1.32 billion in 2019. The company has announced drastic cost control measures, including renegotiating leases, cutting non-healthcare benefits, furloughs of employees, and elimination of 176 corporate level positions.

“The duration and impact of this pandemic are still affecting us to this day and are certain to continue to affect our results going forward,” CEO Adam Aron said in the quarterly earnings statement.

The earnings statement did not reveal plans to permanently shutter theaters.