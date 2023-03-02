CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — An Amber Alert has been issued statewide for a missing toddler taken from a town north of Cincinnati.

Two-year-old Brandon Rozier Jr. went missing Thursday morning after his mother dropped him off at a babysitter’s at 1951 Sterling Ave., the North College Hill Police Department said. When his mother came back to the babysitter’s home, the toddler was gone.

Brandon Rozier Jr. (Courtesy Photo/Ohio Amber Alerts)

Lucy Renee Bullock. (Courtesy Photo/Ohio Amber Alerts)

Vehicle in an Ohio Amber Alert issued March 2, 2023, a 2009 Black Saturn Vue with Ohio license plate JVU5960 (Courtesy Photo/Ohio Amber Alert)

Brandon Rozier Jr. (Courtesy Photo/Ohio Amber Alerts)

A neighbor’s Ring doorbell camera caught video of 22-year-old Lucy Renee Bullock, a friend of the babysitter, taking both Rozier Jr. and the babysitter’s car without permission at 5 a.m., according to North College Hill police. Rozier has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black shirt. Bullock is around 5’3 and 135 pounds with brown hair and eyes. Police are searching for a 2009 Black Saturn Vue with the Ohio license plate JVU5960.

Call or dial 911 if you see the child, the suspect or the vehicle. You can also call 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764) or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.