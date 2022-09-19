UPDATE: As of 10:47 p.m., the Amber Alert for 4-year-old Fabian Claudio has been canceled. Details surrounding the cancellation have yet to be released.

AKRON, Ohio (WCMH) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 4-year-old boy reported missing from Akron Monday.

Jose Castro

The alert states the child, Fabian Claudio, was taken by his father, Jose Castro, 24, who is to be considered armed and dangerous.

The alert states the abduction took place on the 1100 block of Tulip Street in Akron, Stark County, at 6:49 p.m. Nexstar station Fox 8 in Cleveland reported Claudio shot the boy’s mother before taking the child. She was reported in critical condition at an Akron hospital.

Fabian is Hispanic, has brown hair and brown eyes, is approximately 2 feet 6 inches tall, and weighs approximately 30 pounds.

Fabian was last seen wearing a blue shirt and khaki shorts.

Castro is Hispanic, is approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall, and weighs approximately 132 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Castro was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black shorts.

Castro was last seen driving a 2016 gray Kia Soul with Ohio license plate HLD9706.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911 immediately.