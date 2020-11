JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — On Wednesday at around 7:00 p.m., Corey T’Bren Rice forced his way into his girlfriends house and took his biological daughter. Rice took cell phones from the house and was considered armed and considered dangerous.

The amber alert was cancelled around 11:25 p.m.

The incident took place in Jefferson County, Ohio in the city of Mingo Junction.