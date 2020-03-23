1  of  2
Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old female from Perry County
Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old female from Perry County

LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) — A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 1-year-old girl from Perry County.

Steele Colt Estep was taken from her home around midnight.

According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, Steele was taken by Storm Lightening Zeitler, who is not the child’s biological father. They say that she may have been assaulted by the suspect prior to being taken.

Steele is a white female with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is approximately 2-feet tall and weighs approximately 40 pounds.

She was last seen wearing blue/grey sweatpants with a black t-shirt with bones on it.

Storm Lightning Zeitler is a white male, 29-years-old. He’s is 5-feet, 9 inches, and weights approximately 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing dark long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and possibly grey jacket with a skull on the back.

The sheriff’s office say Zeitler has violent tendencies.

In connection with Steele’s disappearance, police are searching for red 1998 Ford Contour with OH plate number HXN4100.

Call or dial 911 if you see the child, the suspect or the vehicle. You can also call 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764) or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.

