COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A truck from Amazon rolled over on the West Side of Columbus on Wednesday morning, causing a portion of Interstate 70 to be shut down.

I-70 east was closed at I-670 east just before 10 a.m. Traffic cameras showed emergency vehicles responding to an Amazon semi that had rolled over onto its side on the shoulder of I-70.

Officials reported that one person had been transported to a hospital.

All traffic was being diverted onto I-670.