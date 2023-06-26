COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Amazon Web Services will substantially build out its data center presence in central Ohio through an estimated multi-billion dollar investment by the end of the decade, Gov. Mike DeWine said Monday morning.

The estimated total $7.8 billion in funding for new data centers rivals only Intel’s promised $20 billion for its eventual semiconductor manufacturing plants in terms of statewide private-sector investments, according to a news release from DeWine’s office.

“As more of the world relies on cloud computing, this investment will build on Amazon’s current infrastructure in Ohio to help new and existing businesses grow, allow residents to securely connect to friends and family, and provide access to online educational resources and entertainment,” DeWine said in a statement.

NBC4 reported in February that land owned by Amazon in New Albany will likely become a data center. Ohio Environmental Protection Agency wetland permit applications submitted by MBJ Holdings, a New Albany Co. affiliate, in November detailed proposals for sizable data centers with more than two dozen buildings on the same plots Amazon purchased in January.

At the time, an Amazon spokesperson declined to comment.

It also did not detail Monday where its new investments will manifest. “Numerous localities in Central Ohio are under consideration,” according to the news release.

Amazon also owns swaths of land in Franklin County, according to auditor’s records. Several along Scioto Darby Creek Road were bought in December 2022. The tech behemoth already has seven centers.

The announcement also comes after Microsoft bought a substantial swath of land along the western border of Licking County two weeks ago for $56.98 million, according to county auditor’s records.

Google announced in May it would add two data centers, on land it already owned in Columbus and Lancaster, after building out its original in New Albany. Construction had already begun, according to Google.