COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An Amazon semi-truck has jackknifed on I-70 eastbound near Route 33 in southeast Columbus.

According to Columbus Police, the driver and a passenger in the truck have been taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.

The two right lanes are blocked on I-70 west beyond US-33 due to the crash. The left two lanes are opened and traffic is getting by, but drivers are urged to use caution in the area.