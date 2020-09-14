Amazon project in Licking County means $1 million for new roads, 1,000 full-time jobs

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) —State Senator Jay Hottinger (R-Newark) announced Monday the approval of $1 million in Roadwork Development Grants to support the City of New Albany’s Amazon.com project with roadwork improvements.

The funds approved will support the construction of a new road, Ganton Parkway, and the installation of a traffic signal at the intersection of Beech Road and Ganton Parkway.

The project is expected to create 1,000 new, full-time equivalent jobs.

“I’m excited to see the construction of Amazon’s facility in Licking County move forward,” said Hottinger. “The investment in this new site is an investment in the local community, which will benefit from 1,000 high-quality jobs the project will bring to local families.”



Roadwork Development Grants are awarded for public roadwork improvements that support the expansion or attraction of businesses. Eligible costs include widening, paving, road construction and reconstruction, and right-of-way infrastructure improvements such as sewer or utility lines.