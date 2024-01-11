COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Amazon’s decision to not renew one of its partners’ contracts will result in 300 employees being laid off across three different Ohio warehouses after a contract for janitorial and facilities services was not renewed.

The buildings, located in three different Ohio cities, were hit by layoffs that affected employees in 10 different states across the country. Amazon warehouses in New Albany, West Jefferson and Rossford were included in the layoff notice to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. The expiring contract was between Amazon and GDI Services, which allowed employees from the latter to provide janitorial and facility services to the warehouses.

The three Ohio warehouses will see the following numbers of contractors disappear:

New Albany: 42 jobs

42 jobs West Jefferson: 147 jobs

147 jobs Rossford: 95 jobs

In total, the layoffs affected 1,867 employees across the country, with 284 in Ohio. Between New Albany and West Jefferson, GDI is cutting 189 workers.

The entirety of GDI’s services at these Amazon warehouses will cease as a result of the contract’s end. The change is expected to be permanent. The affected employees are not represented by a union and do not have bumping rights, according to the layoff notice.