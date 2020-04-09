Amazon hires more than 80,000 employees and 1,500 in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Amazon announced it has hired over 80,000 employees to meet the surge demands including more than 1,500 new employees in Columbus, Ohio during this COVID-19 crisis.

In early March, the company announced it would hire 100,000 new full-time and part-time employees.

The company says new hires in Ohio fill a range of roles, including picking, packing, and shipping customer orders and delivering packages from delivery stations to meet the needs of the COVID-19 demand surge.

A press release states that the majority of the new hires were laid off from a variety of fields and are people ‘who just wanted to help out.’