CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio (WCMH) — A 63-year-old man with Alzheimer’s has been reported missing in Canal Winchester.

Collin Kellar is a white man, 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighing approximately 177 pounds.

Collin was last seen wearing plaid pajamas and an unknown shirt.

He was reported missing from Winchester Place off of West Waterloo Street in Canal Winchester.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.