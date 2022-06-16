DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — The man who drowned at Alum Creek Lake on Friday, June 10 has been identified as 59-year-old Charles Watson from Columbus.

Watson was the second body recovered from the lake in a three-day span.

Emergency crews recovered Watson’s body Friday evening from Alum Creek State Park Lake, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

Officers from the Natural Resources department went around 7 p.m. to the lake after getting reports of an abandoned watercraft near the Hollenback Boat Ramp. Multiple emergency crews then came to the scene to help search for the missing man.

After spending about an hour-and-a-half searching, the group pulled Watson’s body from the lake around 8:30 p.m. Friday.