1  of  44
Closings and Delays
Amanda Clearcreek Loc Schools Athens City Schools Berne Union Schools Bloom-Carroll Local School Dist. Circleville City Schools Crooksville Exempted Village Schl Crossroads Christian Academy East Guernsey Local Schools East Muskingum Schools Eastern Local School District Fairfield Christian Academy Fairfield County Fairfield Union Local Schools Forest Rose School Foxfire Community Schools Hocking County Lakewood Local Schools Liberty Union-Thurston Local Schools Logan Elm School District Logan Hocking Local Schools Miami Trace Local Schools Mid-East CTC-Buffalo Campus Mid-East CTC-Zanesville Campus Morgan County Morgan Local Schools Muskingum County Nelsonville-York City Schools New Lexington City Schools Northern Local Schools Perry County Perry County Senior Center Pickaway County Pickaway Senior Center Rolling Hills Local Schools Ross County Southern Local Schools St. Rose School Teays Valley Local Schools Tri-County Career Center Trimble Local Schools Vinton Co. Local Schools Walnut Township Local Schools Westfall Schools Zanesville City Schools

Alligator removed from basement of Groveport home

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GROVEPORT, OH (WCMH) — Madison Township police say an alligator was found in the basement of a Groveport home. 

According to the Madison Township Police Department, on Thursday, officers received a report of an alligator being penned in the basement of a residence.  

The Ohio Department of Agriculture was notified, and informed police residents did not have a valid exotic animal permit required by the state.  

Photos courtesy Madison Township Police

Ohio wildlife officials responded to the scene where the property owner voluntarily surrendered the animal.  

The 25-year-old alligator will be sent to an animal sanctuary in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, according to police.  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools