VIDEO: Allen County sheriff struck by celebratory gunfire

ALLEN COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Allen County sheriff is unharmed after being struck by what officers believe was celebratory gunfire early New Year’s Day.

According to a video posted on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, Allen County Sheriff Matthey Treglia and Major Todd Mohler were sitting inside a sheriff’s office cruiser next to a Lima Police vehicle just after midnight Jan. 1.

For public service reasons, Mohler began to record a number of “celebratory” gunshots being heard near South Main Street in downtown Lima.

According to the sheriff’s department, a stray bullet struck the Lima Police vehicle, ricocheting into the sheriff’s vehicle. The bullet passed through an open driver’s window, passing inches in front of Mohler’s face. The bullet then struck Treglia in the chest.

“It is assumed that this was an unintentional consequence of bullets being fired into the air,” the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook. “Luckily, nobody was injured or killed as was seen in other cities this year.”

The sheriff’s office warns that shooting any type of gun into the air is extremely dangerous and illegal.

“We are sharing this video to help spread the message that anyone can be injured by this type of criminal activity,” the sheriff’s office posted. “At the :26 second mark you can hear the bullet strike the cruiser.”